World shares advance as traders await details of Biden plan

Shares have gained in world markets as traders wait to see details of President-elect Joe Biden’s plan for helping the economy recover from the coronavirus crisis. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London, Hong Kong and Tokyo. Stocks fell in Shanghai after China reported a fresh virus outbreak in its northeast, following another in Hebei, close to Beijing. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 edged 0.2% higher thanks in large part to gains from several Big Tech companies including Apple and Amazon, even though most stocks in the index fell. Biden is expected to announce specifics of his plan to support the economy later Thursday.