Asian shares follow Wall St lower as traders mull Biden plan

Asian shares have declined after a worse-than-expected U.S. jobs report and late slide in several Big Tech stocks left major indexes lower on Wall Street. U.S. futures also traded lower after President-elect Joe Biden announced his plans to propose a $1.9 billion package to help along a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Biden spoke about the plan after Thursday’s close of markets, where the S&P 500 retreated in the last hour of trading to close 0.4% lower. The benchmark index was weighed down by losses in Apple, Microsoft and other huge tech companies. Small-company stocks continued to rally, a sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy. Treasury yields also rose.