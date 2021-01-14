Asia Today: China virus cases spike as WHO researchers visit

BEIJING (AP) — China is seeing a new surge in coronavirus cases in its frozen northeast as a World Health Organization team arrived to investigate the origins of the pandemic. China also reported its first new death attributed to COVID-19 in months, raising the toll to 4,635 among 87,844 cases. Outbreaks in two northern provinces pushed China’s newly confirmed infections into triple digits for the second straight day. More than 20 million people are under varying degrees of lockdown in Hebei province, Beijing and other areas. State media reported the WHO investigators arrived in Wuhan on Thursday and will start their investigation while in quarantine.