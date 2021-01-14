Arkansas man accused of beating officer with US flagpole

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal agents have accused an Arkansas man of beating a police officer with a pole flying a U.S. flag during last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. In an arrest affidavit filed Thursday in federal court in Washington, an FBI agent said Peter Francis Stager is shown in video and photographs striking a prone police officer repeatedly with the flagpole. That was after rioters had dragged the officer down stairs on the Capitol’s west side. Confidential informants led agents to Stager, who is charged with interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.