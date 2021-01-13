YouTube suspends Trump’s channel for at least a week

HONG KONG (AP) — YouTube said it would be suspending U.S. President Donald Trump’s channel for at least a week amid concerns around “ongoing potential for violence,” making it the latest platform to limit the president’s online activities. YouTube said in a tweet that it suspended Trump’s channel after new content was uploaded that violated its policies, although it did not specify which videos were in question or how they violated its rules. The move to curtail Trump comes after a mob of his supporters, urged on by his rhetoric, stormed the Capitol last week trying to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win. YouTube said that the channel had its “1st strike”, adding it indefinitely disabled comments on the channel.