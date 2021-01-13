US COVID-19 deaths hit another one-day high at over 4,300

Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have hit another one-day high at over 4,300 with the country’s attention focused largely on the fallout from the deadly uprising at the Capitol. The nation’s overall death toll from COVID-19 has eclipsed 380,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. It is closing in fast on the number of Americans killed in World War II, or about 407,000. The country is simultaneously facing a political crisis and on edge over threats of more violence from far-right extremists.