3 peacekeepers killed, 6 wounded by attack in northern Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Three United Nations peacekeepers died and six more were wounded in northern Mali hours before the U.N.’s top official there expressed cautious optimism that a new roadmap would lead the turbulent West African nation to elections in March 2022. The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali said the peacekeepers’ vehicle struck an improvised explosive device Wednesday and the soldiers came under attack by unidentified gunmen in the Timbuktu region. The three peacekeepers who were killed were from Ivory Coast, the country’s army said. The mission says the attackers fled the scene and medical evacuations were carried out by helicopters.