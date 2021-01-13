Small plane crashes in South Carolina neighborhood in fog

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A small plane has crashed into a neighborhood near an airport in South Carolina’s capital city during a dense fog advisory. Authorities say the plane crashed just before 11 a.m. Wednesday about a mile from the Jim Hamilton–L.B. Owens Airport, which handles non-commercial airplanes in Columbia. There was no immediate word about deaths or injuries. Police say firefighters and rescue crews were on the scene and federal investigators have been notified. Fog lowered visibility around the airport to a quarter-mile at the time of the crash.