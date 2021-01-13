Officer dies cleaning trash; state’s 3rd recent police death

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer picking debris out of an expressway in South Carolina has died after he was struck by a SUV. Horry County Police officer Melton “Fox” Gore is the third officer in South Carolina killed in a traffic incident in the past two weeks. Authorities say Gore was struck on state Highway 21 near state Highway 31 north of Myrtle Beach around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The 57-year-old had been a Horry County officer for 20 years. A special team of state troopers is investigating the wreck. A North Myrtle Beach officer was killed in a crash Jan. 1 and a Marion County deputy died in a crash Jan. 6.