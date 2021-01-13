Norah O’Donnell: ‘Journalism is more important than ever’

NEW YORK (AP) — Norah O’Donnell has seen a lot during her career as a journalist, including her award-winning coverage of the sexual assaults in the military, the Las Vegas mass shooting, and interviews with many world leaders. Yet, the CBS Evening News anchor says she’s “never covered a year in my entire journalistic career like this last year.” From the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and George Floyd protests around the world to the contested 2020 presidential and last week’s storming of the U.S. capitol by armed insurgents, O’Donnell concluded that “journalism is more important than ever” in a recent interview with The Associated Press.