Mix of extremists who stormed Capitol isn’t retreating

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As rioters converged on the U.S. Capitol building, the grounds normally hailed as the seat of American democracy became a melting pot of extremist groups. Militia members, white supremacists, paramilitary organizations and fanatical supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stood shoulder to shoulder, unified in rage. Experts say years of increasing partisanship and a growing fascination of paramilitary groups combined with the coronavirus pandemic to create a conveyor belt of radicalization. Amy Cooter, an expert in U.S. militias at Vanderbilt University, says the nation needs to be prepared for the possibility of “worst-case scenarios” of violence from extremist groups in the weeks and months ahead.