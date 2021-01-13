Liz Weston: Start 2021 off strong with these money moves

Crossing a few financial tasks off your list first thing in 2021 can put you in a better position for the coming year, no matter what lies ahead. Among the things you can do: Get ready to file taxes as early as possible. That helps you thwart refund-stealing scammers and gives you more time to prepare if you owe money. Related to that, by checking your withholding, you can avoid a tax surprise next year. Also consider ratcheting up retirement contributions, doing an audit of your 2020 spending and automating charitable donations. Finally, start spending down your medical flexible spending account.