‘It was so frenetic:’ HBO Max follows Wolfgang Puck Catering

NEW YORK (AP) — Cooking a meal for a big group is always stressful. So just imagine cooking for over 1,000 guests. Now make those guests white-hot celebrities like Brad Pitt. That’s what usually faces chef Wolfgang Puck’s catering business, tasked with preparing hundreds of plates of miso-glazed salmon or slow-braised short ribs at buzzy events. Usually cameras are trained on the celebrities at such shindigs. But the new HBO Max series “The Event” captures the cooks and servers toiling behind the scenes. From the Screen Actors Guild Awards to HBO’s premier party for “Westworld,” the four-part series shows the intense planning that goes into high-profile catering.