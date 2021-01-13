Israelis hold dawn protest over PM’s corruption trial

JERUSALEM (AP) — Dozens of Israeli protesters carrying lit torches, megaphones and flags gathered outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence to highlight his corruption trial. Police say seven demonstrators were arrested for disorderly conduct. Wednesday’s demonstration was organized by Crime Minister, one of several groups that have sprung up in recent months calling for Netanyahu to resign over the trial and his government’s handling of the coronavirus. For months, protesters have held weekly demonstrations outside the prime minister’s office and at major road intersections and bridges across the country.