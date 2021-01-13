Honduran migrants head for Guatemala border as police wait

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — About 200 migrants have begun walking up a highway toward the border with Guatemala two days before a migrant caravan is scheduled to depart. Some 75 police officers dressed in riot gear waited late Wednesday at a point farther along the highway on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula. One officer says the intention is to stop the migrants for violating a pandemic-related curfew. The migrants stopped just short of the police and bedded down to wait for the curfew to expire. The migrants face the additional challenge of governments that agreed earlier this week to enforce immigration laws at their borders.