Flint families welcome water crisis charges, seek healing

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Some Flint residents impacted by months of lead-tainted water are looking past expected charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in his administration to healing physical and emotional damages left by the crisis. Corrosive water from the Flint River which caused lead to leach from pipes is blamed with causing learning disabilities in scores of children and other medical problems among adults in the majority Black city. A pediatrician who helped call attention to childhood health risks from exposure to lead in Flint’s water says “without justice, it’s impossible to heal the scars of the crisis.”