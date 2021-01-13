Enduring 2nd impeachment, Trump stands largely silent, alone

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s place in the history books has been rewritten and on Wednesday, as the House voted to impeach him, the president faced his unprecedented second impeachment largely alone and silent. For more than four years, Trump has dominated the national discourse like no one before him. Yet when his legacy was set in stone with the House vote, he was left on the sidelines. Trump kept out of sight in a nearly empty White House as impeachment proceedings played out at the heavily fortified U.S. Capitol. The suspension of his Twitter account deprived Trump of his most potent means to keep Republicans in line.