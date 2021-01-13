FAA steps up enforcement against unruly airline passengers

Federal officials say they’re going to get tougher on airline passengers who disrupt flights. The move Wednesday by the Federal Aviation Administration follows several incidents involving people who refused to wear masks or conducted in-flight demonstrations of support for President Donald Trump. The FAA says it’s seeing a disturbing increase in such incidents. FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson signed an order directing that instead of warnings, unruly passengers will immediately face enforcement actions. Penalties can includes fines and jail terms for assaulting or threatening airline crews or other passengers. The policy will run through March 30.