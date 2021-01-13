EXPLAINER: Vaccine push gains steam but many still face wait

More Americans are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine but they may still face a wait for their first shot. States are expanding to a wider population range and opening up more sites in sports arenas and fairgrounds to meet the demand. This latest push is focused for now on people deemed most vulnerable to the coronavirus. Who is eligible for the vaccine and where they can get it varies by state. The federal government this week recommended lowering the age threshold to anyone 65 or older. It also began freeing up supplies by no longer holding back the required second dose.