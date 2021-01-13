Endangered Indian rhinoceros baby is born in zoo in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An endangered Indian rhinoceros was born last week in Wroclaw Zoo in Poland, a hopeful development in efforts to preserve the rare animals. Born on Jan. 6, the female baby is the first Indian rhinoceros birth in the zoo’s 155-year history, the zoo press office said Wednesday. Its parents are seven-year-old Maruska and 11-year-old male, Manas. The zoo president, Radoslaw Ratajszczak, was quoted as praising the first-time mother Maruska for taking excellent care of the baby rhino. The Indian rhinoceros was close to extinction but thanks to a protection program launched in the 1970s there are some 3,600 now, including over 170 living in zoos around the world.