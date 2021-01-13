Dutch hold mass coronavirus testing amid new variant fears

BERGSCHENHOEK, Netherlands (AP) — Residents of a Dutch town have filed into a sports hall to take part in the country’s first mass coronavirus testing program. The move aims to find out more about the spread of a new more transmissible variant of the virus. The makeshift testing center in Bergschenhoek near the port city of Rotterdam opened Wednesday morning after a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to an elementary school turned up 30 cases of the new variant that is sweeping through Britain. On Tuesday, the government extended the current Dutch lockdown by three weeks. The health minister says right now only 2% to 5% of all COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands are the new variant, but he expects it will eventually become much more common.