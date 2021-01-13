Apple, utility each give $25M to Black college learning hub

ATLANTA (AP) — Apple and a major utility are each giving $25 million to launch a learning center and business incubator for students of historically Black colleges and universities. The Propel Center will have a physical campus in Atlanta and online offerings. The money from Apple and Atlanta-based Southern Co., will finance a 50,000 square-foot building near four Black colleges in Atlanta that already share resources. It will offer in-person and online programming and aims to reach all of the country’s 100-plus historically Black institutions. Propel Center is being spearheaded by a Birmingham, Alabama-based nonprofit that earlier started a program to teach computer coding and bring career opportunities to HBCUs.