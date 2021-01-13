A day of historic impeachment, a Capitol as armed encampment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol has been transformed into a fortress of impeachment. Where visitors once walked, hundreds of National Guard members are camping out throughout the Capitol and even in the Rotunda, protecting lawmakers still reeling from last week’s violence and preparing for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Florida Rep. Brian Mast says, “It’s as sad as anything can make me in this world.” Along with the signs of fear, there were also signs of gratitude for those protecting the Capitol. A tunnel leading to House office buildings has become a makeshift tribute to members of law enforcement who protected the Capitol during last week’s rioting.