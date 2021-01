US shifts to speed vaccinations; won’t hold back 2nd doses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Barely a month into a mass vaccination campaign to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration Tuesday unexpectedly shifted gears to speed the delivery of shots. A slow start had triggered widespread concern from states and public health officials. Health and Human Services Alex Azar announced two major changes. First, the government will no longer hold back required second doses of vaccines, practically doubling supply. And, secondly, states should immediately start vaccinating other groups lower down the priority scale, including people age 65 and older, and younger people with certain health problems. That in essence aligns the Trump administration with President-elect Joe Biden, who earlier called for the government to stop holding back doses.