US prosecutors weighing sedition charges in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors are weighing sedition charges against at least some of the Trump loyalists who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week. The acting U.S. attorney in Washington, Michael Sherwin, says trespassing and other misdemeanor counts against some of the dozens arrested so far may still be upgraded to sedition. A charge of sedition would effectively accuse rioters of attempting to overthrow or defeat the government, and is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The Justice Department has created a specialized strike force to examine the possibility of sedition charges.