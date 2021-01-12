Trudeau shuffles Cabinet, names astronaut foreign minister

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shuffled his Cabinet and made former astronaut Marc Garneau his foreign minister. Trudeau made the move ahead of a possible election this spring. Garneau moves from the role as transport minister while François-Philippe Champagne shifts from the foreign ministry to minister of innovation, science and industry. Omar Alghabra becomes transport minister. That agency’s current chief has decided not to run in the next election. Trudeau has said important Cabinet ministries should be held by officials who can sell the government’s agenda during the next election campaign.