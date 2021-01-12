Slovak linked to reporter slaying sentenced in separate case

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — An appeals court in Slovakia has upheld a lower court ruling that sentenced a businessman allegedly linked to the slaying of an investigative journalist to 19 years in prison in a separate case of forgery. Marian Kocner was charged with forgery, together with former Economy Minister Pavol Rusko. A court sentenced the two to the same prison terms in February last year and the country’s Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed the verdict, which is final. Kocner had claimed tens of millions of euros from Markiza TV, where Rusko was a director before it was taken over by Central European Media Enterprises, which is controlled by U.S. company AT&T. The claim was based on promissory notes that Markiza said were fake.