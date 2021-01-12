Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve had the virus?New
Health experts say people who have had the coronavirus should still plan on getting a COVID-19 vaccine once it’s available to them. After someone recovers from a COVID-19 infection, their immune response should protect them from getting infected with the virus again right away. But scientists don’t know exactly how long this immunity lasts or how strong it is. Without that knowledge, experts recommend everyone get a vaccine to boost whatever immunity they might already have from a previous infection.