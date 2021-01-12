Russia’s prison service seeks to jail Kremlin critic Navalny

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s prison service has asked a Moscow court to put top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny behind bars for breaching the terms of his suspended sentence and probation. Navalny is convalescing in Germany from an August poisoning with a nerve agent that he has blamed on the Kremlin. He alleged Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind the new legal motion. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied a role in the opposition leader’s poisoning and it hasn’t commented on the prison service’s request. Navalny received the suspended sentence for his 2014 conviction on embezzlement and money-laundering charges that he alleged were politically motivated.