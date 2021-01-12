Official: Number of victims of Russian hack likely to grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of federal agencies and private companies affected by a massive Russian hack is expected to grow as the investigation into it continues. That’s according to William Evanina, the U.S. government’s chief counterintelligence official, who spoke to The Washington Post on Tuesday in a livestream interview. U.S. officials said at the time that fewer than 10 federal agencies were believed to have been compromised by a hack they have publicly attributed to Russia. Evanina says he expects that number to grow but also says investigators don’t know what they don’t know.