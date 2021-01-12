No. 3 House GOP leader backs Trump impeachment as tide grows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Republican opposition to impeaching President Donald Trump is starting to crumble at the party’s highest echelons. No. 3 House GOP leader Liz Cheney of Wyoming has announced she will vote to impeach Trump when the House votes on Wednesday. She says there “has never been a greater betrayal” by a president. The New York Times is reporting that influential Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thinks Trump committed an impeachable offense and is glad Democrats are moving against him. With Democrats commanding the House, a vote by that chamber to impeach Trump for an unprecedented second time seems certain.