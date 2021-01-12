Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players will have a shot at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history due to months without a winner of the big prize. A drawing will be held Tuesday night for the $625 million Mega Millions jackpot, the largest lottery prize in nearly two years. The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, isn’t far behind, at $550 million for Wednesday night’s drawing. Those dreaming of instant wishes should remember that the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. They’re even steeper for Mega Millions, at one in 302.5 million.