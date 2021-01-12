Jailed Zimbabwean journalist urges isolation due to virus

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A jailed Zimbabwean journalist on Tuesday said authorities are putting prisoners and jail guards at risk of COVID-19 by crowding him together with them despite a court order that he should be isolated because of his prior exposure to the virus. Hopewell Chin’ono has been jailed at Chikurubi prison, known for its harsh conditions, on the outskirts of the capital, Harare, since the weekend after he was charged with publishing falsehoods. It is the third time he has been jailed there within the past five months in connection with items he posted on Twitter.