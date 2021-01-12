IRS gets more relief payments out after delays

IRS gets more relief payments out after delaysNew
The IRS said that after initial problems, it is getting more of the second round of relief payments to taxpayers. A number of people who filed their taxes with an online preparation service initially found that their economic impact payment did not make it to them directly. The IRS and tax preparation service companies say they’ve been working diligently to resolve the issue and have or are in the process of reissuing payments to affected taxpayers.