House races to oust Trump; he blames accusers for US ‘anger’

4:37 pm AP - National News
capitol riot
Trump supporters stand on the U.S. Capitol Police armored vehicle as others take over the steps of the Capitol, Photo Date: 1/6/21
President Trump releases video amid U.S. Capitol chaos on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
President Donald J. Trump delivers his State of the Union speech., Photo Date: 2/4/2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — With impeachment ahead, the House is trying to push the vice president and Cabinet to act even more quickly to remove President Donald Trump from office. Democrats are set to pass a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority under the 25th Amendment to oust Trump. Pence has shown no inclination to do so. Trump said Tuesday that impeachment itself is what is causing “tremendous anger” in the country. Meanwhile, the third-ranking House GOP leader, Liz Cheney of Wyoming, announced she would vote for impeachment on Wednesday. Trump is to face a single impeachment charge — “incitement of insurrection.”

