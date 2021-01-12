EU regulator gets request to approve Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency said AstraZeneca and Oxford University have submitted an application for their COVID-19 vaccine to be licensed across the 27-nation European Union. In a statement Tuesday, the EU regulator said it has received a request for the vaccine to be green-lighted and that it could be approved by Jan. 29. Coronavirus vaccines made by Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna have already been approved in the EU. Britain gave the OK to the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine last month and India approved it earlier this month. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to be key for many countries because of its low cost and ease of use.