Divers recover ‘black box’ from crashed Indonesia plane

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor have recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board. The device is expected to help investigators determine what caused the Boeing 737-500 plane to nosedive into the ocean in heavy rain shortly after taking off from Jakarta on Saturday. TV stations showed divers on an inflatable vessel with a large white container containing the device heading to a Jakarta port. The military chief says the plane’s other “black box,” the cockpit voice recorder, is likely to be found soon because its beacon is being emitted in the same area.