Cyprus: Brawl at overcrowded migrant camp injures 25

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — An official says more than two dozen migrants were injured during a large brawl between nationals from Syria and several African countries at a overcrowded migrant reception camp outside of Cyprus’ capital Nicosia. An Interior Ministry spokesman told The Associated Press on Tuesday that all 25 sustained minor injuries and have since returned to the camp after receiving first aid at Nicosia General Hospital. The spokesman said windowpanes were shattered, beds and other equipment smashed and a section of the camp’s fencing sustained extensive damage as a result of the melee. Police are still trying to determine the cause of the brawl. About 1,500 migrants are housed at the camp, whose capacity is 1,000.