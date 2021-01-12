China says WHO experts to visit Wuhan in virus origins probe

BEIJING (AP) — China says World Health Organization experts will visit the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, at the start of their investigation into the origins of the pandemic. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says they will arrive in Wuhan on Thursday. Other details of their schedule haven’t been announced. The visit has been expected for months, and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus last week expressed frustration that arrangements were taking so long to finalize. On Monday, Tedros said the scientists, who are from several nations, will focus on how the virus first jumped to people.