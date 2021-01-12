Business grows skittish about Trump and GOP after riots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Corporate America is quickly distancing itself from the defeated President Donald Trump. Many many of the biggest names in business -- Goldman Sachs, Ford, Coca-Cola and Comcast among them -- are suspending their political donations after a Trump-inspired mob ransacked the U.S. Capitol in a deadly and violent spree last Wednesday. But the “pausing” of donations announced by many companies was unlikely to deliver a serious blow to Republicans in Congress who voted to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win.