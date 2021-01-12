Stocks drift on Wall Street; Treasury yields keep rallying

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting close to their record heights Tuesday, while Treasury yields keep marching higher amid expectations that the economy will pull out of its slump after a powerful recovery sweeps the globe later this year. The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher after flipping between small gains and losses in the first hour of trading. The 10-year yield rose to 1.16%. Markets have been charging higher recently on optimism about COVID-19 vaccines and more stimulus for the economy potentially coming from Washington. But the gains have been so big that critics say stocks and other investments simply look too expensive.