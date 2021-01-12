Skip to Content

Stocks drift on Wall Street; Treasury yields keep rallying

8:51 am AP - National News

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting close to their record heights Tuesday, while Treasury yields keep marching higher amid expectations that the economy will pull out of its slump after a powerful recovery sweeps the globe later this year. The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher after flipping between small gains and losses in the first hour of trading. The 10-year yield rose to 1.16%. Markets have been charging higher recently on optimism about COVID-19 vaccines and more stimulus for the economy potentially coming from Washington. But the gains have been so big that critics say stocks and other investments simply look too expensive.

Associated Press

