Airport officials: Egypt reopens airspace to Qatar flights

CAIRO (AP) — Airport officials say Egypt has reopened its airspace to Qatar flights, after regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia reopened its airspace and border with the Gulf Arab state last week. The officials say a Qatar Airways plane is due to land in Cairo on Friday. It will be the first commercial flight between the two countries since Egypt joined Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in boycotting Qatar in 2017. The four boycotting countries signed a declaration with the tiny, energy-rich Qatar at an annual Gulf summit last week to resolve he dispute. The UAE and Bahrain have also opened their airspace to Qatar.