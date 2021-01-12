7 credit card perks to prioritize in 2021

As you set your financial resolutions for 2021, make sure your credit cards align with your goals. Reviewing your card benefits may reveal opportunities to squeeze out more value. You’ll want a reasonable annual fee, rewards that make sense in the current environment, flexible redemptions, and perks for online shopping. Also helpful are cellphone protection, trip cancellation insurance and rental car coverage. Since the start of the pandemic, credit card issuers have revised their offerings to make their cards more valuable to more people. Here’s what you should prioritize to ensure they’re more valuable to you.