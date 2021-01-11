Village doctor in Ukraine faces coronavirus challenge

VERKHOVYNA, Ukraine (AP) — Riding a horse-drawn cart, Dr. Viktoria Mahnych trots along country roads to attend to her patients in several villages nestled in the Carpathian Mountains in western Ukraine. The 30-year-old Mahnych now fears that the long holidays, during which Ukrainians frequented restaurants and other entertainment venues, attended festive parties and crowded church services, will trigger a surge in new coronavirus infections and make her job even more difficult. The country of 42 million has recorded more than 1.1 million confirmed COVID-19 infections and nearly 20,000 deaths. Starting Friday, it imposed a broad lockdown aimed at containing a surge in infections, but many medical workers say that the move came too late.