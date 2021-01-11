Trump’s Homeland Security chief resigns earlier than planned

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s acting head of the Department of Homeland Security is leaving his post earlier than planned. Chad Wolf said Monday he would resign even though he had hoped to stay through the end of the administration on Jan. 20. Wolf said his departure was prompted by court rulings that found he could not hold the position under federal succession rules, among other reasons that he did not specify. Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor will serve as interim head of DHS. Wolf had been acting DHS secretary since November 2019.