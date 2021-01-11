Some Mexico City restaurants reopen defying pandemic rules

MEXICO CITY (AP) — More than three weeks into Mexico City’s second pandemic shutdown some restaurants have ignored official warnings and opened limited seating under the slogan “Open or Die.” This second shutdown has been even more painful for restaurant owners and their staffs. More than 10 months into the country’s epidemic they have already burned through savings, renegotiated leases and reduced employee hours, all the while operating at a loss. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday after the reopenings that she didn’t want to impose the policy, but it was necessary and open restaurants would be sanctioned.