Snow, heavy rain in Balkans cause floods, disrupt traffic

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Days of heavy rain and snow across the Balkans has left homes and fields flooded, disrupted traffic on the roads and at sea and caused power outages. In Serbia, authorities on Monday started to clear tons of garbage that piled up on a southwest lake after being swept away from landfills by swollen rivers. Emergency measures also were declared in a southern municipality where over two dozen people had to evacuate their homes due to flooding. Floods were also reported in Albania and Kosovo, while in Croatia a bus overturned Monday on a slippery highway, injuring eight people.