Romania Holocaust survivor Tucarman dies from COVID-19 at 98

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Iancu Tucarman, one of the last remaining Holocaust survivors in Romania, has been buried after he died from COVID-19 last week at the age of 98. Dozens gathered on Monday for Tucarman’s funeral in Bucharest, including senior government officials. Tucarman was 18 in June 1941 when German and pro-Nazi Romanian troops rounded up him and thousands of other Jews in the northwest city of Iasi during the events that became known as the “Iasi Pogrom.” Iasi Jews were crammed into trains and driven until most of them suffocated inside or died of dehydration.