Over a dozen lawmakers joined crowds on day of Capitol riot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A second Republican lawmaker from West Virginia who marched to the U.S. Capitol to support overturning Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win says he hopes President Donald Trump “calls us back.” It was unclear how far state Sen. Mike Azinger proceeded in the march to the Capitol grounds that culminated in a pro-Trump riot last Wednesday that breached the building. Azinger is among more than a dozen lawmakers from several states to have joined demonstrations rooted in the baseless conspiracy theory that Biden stole the election. The FBI warned Monday of possible armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington as Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration approaches.