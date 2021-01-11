Oman sultan creates crown prince post, changes constitution

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oman’s sultan has announced a shake-up of the Gulf country’s constitution with changes that include the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and steps to boost government transparency. The move, one year after the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said comes as the government faces growing economic pressures at home. The constitutional amendments bring iconoclast Oman into closer conformity with other Gulf sheikhdoms and dispel fears of any destabilizing succession crisis in the future. Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, the former culture minister, came to power last year. He has quietly made his mark modernizing and reorganizing the government after the death of the Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch.